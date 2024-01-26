HC Div bench quashes CBI probe, single bench orders investigation to continue

Kolkata: In dramatic twists and turns throughout Thursday pertaining to an alleged recruitment corruption case, overruling the Division Bench order of dismissal of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged corruption in admission at the medical college, the Single Bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed the Central agency to register an FIR on Thursday.



Meanwhile, in a late-night development reports surfaced that a directive was issued by Calcutta High Court directing that ‘all cases related to alleged education recruitment corruption before Justice Sen’s Bench will be heard by Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty’s Division Bench’.

However, Millennium Post could not verify the authenticity of the reports.On Wednesday, Justice Gangopadhyay had ordered a CBI probe into the alleged corruption in medical college admissions based on a plea filed by one Itisha Soren who alleged that fake caste certificates are rampant in the state and that several persons have obtained such certificates to get admission to medical courses. Within a few hours the state moved the Division Bench of Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Uday Kumar and obtained a stay order, verbally. But, Justice Gangopadhyay had directed the CBI to register the FIR as there was no written order.On Thursday morning, the Division Bench dismissed the FIR registered by the CBI. When the matter was again mentioned at the court of Justice Gangopadhyay, he reportedly stated that Justice Sen’s orders are “politically motivated” as almost all of the Single Bench orders are allegedly getting stayed by his Division Bench. He also alleged that Justice Sen had asked Justice Amrita Sinha to dismiss the two primary recruitment cases and stop live streaming of the hearings. Directing the Registrar General to record all of these and send a copy to the Chief Justice of India, he further alleged that Justice Sen asked Justice Sinha not to further disturb TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the alleged recruitment scam cases.Justice Gangopadhyay also questioned why Justice Sen should not be impeached and why has the latter still not been transferred despite the Supreme Court having proposed to transfer him. Also, following Justice Gangopadhyay’s direction to CBI to start the FIR, the central agency submitted the same at the Special CBI Court in Alipore.