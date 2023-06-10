HC dissatisfied with ED’s report, says pace of probe in job scam slow

KOLKATA: Calcutta High Court on Friday reprimanded the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after no new information on the Kuntal Ghosh case emerged in the report submitted by the Central investigative agency.



The case is being heard by Justice Amrita Sinha, after it was transferred from the single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay following Supreme Court’s intervention in the matter.

On Friday, ED submitted a report to Justice Sinha, who reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the report as there was no new information on the matter except for a paragraph.

Justice Sinha reprimanded the Central investigative agency for the speed of investigation being slow. To which, ED lawyer reportedly said that the main investigation is being done by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), therefore the report is being prepared accordingly. It has been reported that the CBI has requested for more time. Justice Sinha directed the central investigative agency to submit the report next Wednesday.