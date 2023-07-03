HC dismisses plea seeking to cancel appointment of Rajiva Sinha as SEC

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday dismissed a PIL demanding cancellation of the appointment of State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha and observed that court should not be used as a medium of political gains by filing multiple petitions on the ensuing Panchayat polls in Bengal.



“So many petitions have been filed at the Calcutta High Court on Panchayat polls. Each of them has some political affiliation. Each of you wants to be in the headlines. But please stop using this court as a medium for it,” Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam observed.

The petition was filed on June 26. The Chief Justice also questioned the petitioner on whether he had the knowledge regarding the appointment rules. The same division bench on Monday also dismissed another PIL demanding cancellation of Panchayat polls and imposition of president’s rule in the state.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that the SEC cannot be removed based on whims and fancies and reiterated that the removal of SEC is a complex process which can be done through impeachment.