HC dismisses petition over Tollywood dispute

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court has dismissed the petition filed in connection with the long-standing dispute in

Tollywood. Earlier, the court had directed both the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers Eastern India and the petitioning directors to submit names for the formation of a new review committee to resolve the deadlock.

The responsibility of examining these lists and preparing the final committee lineup was entrusted to Santanu Basu, Principal Secretary of the state’s Information and Cultural Affairs department.

On Wednesday, Justice Amrita Sinha observed that the state government intends to wash its hands off the matter.

She observed that the court has made every effort to arrive at a solution to the problems raised by the petitioners.

However, she observed that even the Principal Secretary is not in a position to take decisions. The court stated that under such circumstances, the writ petition cannot be decided. Accordingly, the petition stands dismissed.

At the same time, the court mentioned that all parties remain free to seek remedies. Sudeshna Roy, one of the petitioning directors, said: “We will consult our lawyers and decide our next step.”

The conflict pits a section of film directors against the Federation. While the directors are seeking the freedom to work independently, the Federation maintains its authority to impose conditions and safeguard the rights of its members. The court had earlier asked the state government to intervene and resolve the matter.