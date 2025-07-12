HC dismisses Arabul Islam’s plea seeking more security

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday dismissed a contempt application filed by former Trinamool Congress MLA Arabul Islam seeking enhanced security cover.

The bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh passed the order after the deputy commissioner of police submitted a report assessing Islam’s security based on an earlier

court directive.

Appearing for the petitioner, counsel urged the court to consider increasing security for the former MLA in light of the murder of Trinamool leader Razzak Khan from Bhangar on Thursday night.

However, the court observed that the administration was already providing security to Islam and noted that a contempt application was not the appropriate forum to seek such relief. “You are asking for too much. You are a murder accused and now you are asking for more security… Is it not bigger than your shoes?” Justice Ghosh remarked during the hearing.

Islam was arrested on February 9, 2024, in connection with the alleged murder of Indian Secular Front (ISF) leader Mohiuddin Molla. The case was registered at Bijoyganj Bazar Police Station.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that no criminal cases were pending against Islam between 2006 and 2023, but several cases had been lodged against him after that period.

The court declined to entertain the contempt application further but granted liberty to the petitioner to approach the court again in case of any new developments.