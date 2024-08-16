HC directs state to file affidavits, CBI to submit interim probe report

Kolkata: Reacting to the vandalism that occurred at the RG Kar Medical Hospital on August 15, Calcutta High Court, on Friday, said it was “absolute failure of state machinery” and directed the state and hospital administration to file affidavits narrating the “true state of affairs” while asking the CBI to visit the hospital premises and submit a preliminary report on progress of the investigation.



The bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmayy Bhattacharya, on Friday, was told that the mob which ransacked departments, including the emergency, entered with the sole intention of destroying evidence in the alleged rape and murder case of the post graduate trainee doctor.

The CJ said: “Several e-mails addressed to me reported about the vandalism in the hospital premises”. On being told by the counsel

representing that state that a mob of 7,000 people gathered at the premises, the court refused to believe it and asked: “If 7,000 people are to gather then it is hard to believe that the police had no intelligence regarding that… You should have cordoned off the entire area…The RAF (rapid action force) should have stopped them from 1 km before.”

The court remarked: “This is an absolute failure of state machinery. Force couldn’t protect their own. It’s a sorry state of affairs.

How will the doctors work without fear?”

The state counsel submitted that the place of occurrence (crime spot) is secure. The court said: “We will close the hospital and shift patients. All these stories won’t work. Submit an affidavit if the place of occurrence is safe.

The court directed: “In our view, police should place on record the entire sequence of events which led to the unfortunate incident. More importantly, doctors at the hospital presently protesting need adequate protection otherwise they can’t discharge

their duties.”

“The CBI is at liberty to visit the hospital premises and make an assessment and proceed with a probe as they deem appropriate.

We direct the appropriate police authorities as well as administrator of the hospital, and person in charge of the hospital to file separate affidavits narrating about the true state of affairs and all matters incidental and connected therein…,” court directed. The affidavits are to be filed in the next hearing.

The probe team as constituted by CBI shall also file an interim report as regards the progress of the matter, the court directed.