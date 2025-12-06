HC directs state to ensure law & order in Murshidabad

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday disposed of a PIL raising apprehensions over a proposed programme in Murshidabad’s Beldanga, directing the West Bengal government to maintain “strict” law and order in the district.

The court’s observation comes ahead of the scheduled foundation-laying ceremony for the proposed ‘Babri Masjid’ by now suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir on December 6, which also marks the anniversary of the demolition of the original sanctum.

Kabir – the private respondent in the case – also submitted an undertaking through counsel, assuring the court that he would maintain law and order and refrain from any act that could cause communal disharmony or trigger public disorder. The petition stated that the petitioner had submitted a representation to the Murshidabad Superintendent of Police on November 30, expressing concern that public tranquility must be protected and no hooliganism should be allowed.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen recorded an assurance from Advocate General Kishore Datta that the state “will leave no stone unturned” to ensure safety of citizens and prevent any breach of peace. The court ordered the state to act in accordance with its commitment and ensure that the lives and properties of residents remain protected.

The Union government informed the bench that 19 companies of Central Armed Police Forces are already deployed in Murshidabad pursuant to an earlier High

Court order. Taking note of these assurances from the state, the Centre and Kabir, the bench disposed of the PIL.