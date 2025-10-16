HC directs state to enforce curbs on firecrackers before Kali Puja

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) to strictly implement its own directives on firecrackers ahead of Kali Puja and Diwali, and to submit a compliance report within three weeks after the puja vacation.

The vacation bench of Justice Biswajit Basu and Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta issued the order while hearing a public interest litigation filed by environmental group Sabuj Mancha, which complained of unchecked manufacture, sale and bursting of illegal firecrackers during the festive season. The petitioner alleged that the activities, often carried out under the guise of “green crackers,” severely deteriorate air quality and harm public health.

The court asked the state to clarify what steps had been taken to curb the sale of illegal firecrackers and to ensure that only green crackers with valid QR codes are sold, as required by WBPCB’s earlier order.

During the hearing, the state counsel informed the court that the chief secretary had held a meeting on September 29, following which instructions were issued to district magistrates to check traders’ licenses. He added that 120 of the 160 personnel identified for fire-safety inspection training at Nagpur had already been trained.

Questioning the absence of a fresh notification, Justice Basu remarked: “Bazi bazaars are being organized at several places. How can they run without a notification?”

The court directed the WBPCB and the state to take all necessary steps, including inspections and enforcement of existing restrictions, and to submit their compliance reports after the festive period.