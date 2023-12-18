HC directs SSC to submit 4th report

Kolkata: Unsatisfied with the third report submitted by the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) stating their stand on the withdrawal of appointments of several candidates over alleged illegal recruitment, the Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the Commission to submit a fourth report in two days. The matter will be heard again on Wednesday.



The Division Bench of Justice Debangsu Basak and Justice Md. Shabbar Rashidi on December 5 directed SSC to take the final decision about the invocation of the withdrawal rule in respect of the individual candidate and file an affidavit.

On December 13, the Bench observed: “We find from the report that the Commission is yet to take a final decision with regard to the invocation of the Withdrawal Rule in respect of the candidates. In such circumstances, time to comply with the order dated December 5, 2023 is extended.”

Considering the timeline prescribed by the Supreme Court for disposal of the proceedings, the Bench directed SSC to hold a meeting of all the members, physically, on December 15 and file an affidavit. On December 18, the Commission reportedly informed the special bench that the recommendation letters for classes IX and X were cancelled based on the CBI probe and earlier High Court instructions.

The Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court on direction of SC had formed the Division Bench to hear petitions and appeals relating to the selection of candidates by SSC in the categories of teachers for classes IX to XII, group C and group D staff for the year 2016.