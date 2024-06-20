HC directs SP West Midnapore to file report on death of BJP worker

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the Superintendent of Police, West Midnapore, to file a report regarding the death of a BJP worker. Wife of the deceased person alleged foul play in her husband’s death.



The family alleged that 42-year-old Sanjay Bera was arrested by police on June 4 night. He passed away on June 18. His body is currently kept at the morgue of SSKM Hospital. Justice Amrita Sinha directed the CCTV footage of the police station where the deceased was kept after arrest to be preserved.

The CCTV footage of the jail where the deceased was taken was also directed to be preserved. “The postmortem report be conducted by a team of superior doctors of the SSKM Hospital in the presence of the petitioner or her authorised representative and the entire process of postmortem shall be videographed and the video footage shall be preserved,” Justice Sinha directed. The body of the victim was also directed to be released and handed over to the wife after autopsy. The matter will appear in the list on June 26.