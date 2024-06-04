HC directs Rabindranagar & Garden Reach PS to maintain strict vigil

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed Rabindranagar Police Station (PS) and Garden Reach Police Station to maintain strict vigil in the areas under their jurisdiction in a matter related to political activists being brutally attacked on June 1, when the last phase of Lok Sabha polls took place.



“As it has been submitted that the area in question is an extremely sensitive one and similar incidents of violence took place earlier, as such, let a regular police picket be maintained in the area where the petitioners are residing till June 11,” the Vacation Bench directed. An FIR has been lodged by the political activists, but they claim that the relevant portions of the Act have not been invoked at the time of registering the FIR. They prayed for a direction upon the police to maintain strict vigil and ensure that there is no breach of people in the locale. Preliminary relief was also sought by them in transferring the complaint lodged before police for investigation by central agencies.

Vacation Bench of Justice Amrita Sinha directed the Election Commission of India to ensure that Central agencies are properly deployed to ensure that no breach of peace takes place. The ECI may seek help from the Ministry of Home Affairs for deployment of forces to ensure the same, Court directed.