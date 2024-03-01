HC directs Primary Edu Board to verify claims made by 39 job seekers

The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) to verify the claims made by few job seekers that if their Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) certificate is considered then they have scored more marks than the ones enlisted by the Board for the primary teachers’ recruitment process 2022. Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed the Board to decide on the appointment of the 39 job seekers and if the candidates claims are found to be true, then make a separate list for them.

According to a source, the candidates had submitted their Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) degree for the recruitment process but when the Supreme Court instructed that a D.El.Ed degree is needed for appointment in primary schools, these candidates requested the Board to change it to D.El.Ed. as they had dual degrees.

But since the portal had closed, their request could not be processed. Thereafter, the candidates approached the High Court. The Board is still considering its legal options in the matter, according to a source. Following the Supreme Court’s order, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) published the state-wide merit list of 9,533 candidates for the primary teachers’ recruitment process 2022 on January 31. However, these recommendations by the Board and issuance of appointment letters by the respective District Primary School Councils are subject to the final result of the writ petition, which is being heard at the Supreme Court.

The Board in the publication list cited the order passed by SC: “Having regard to the fact that as against 11,758 posts in different subjects in various categories in all districts of the State of West Bengal, the respondents have found only 9,533 eligible candidates, including the additional panel of 5 per cent candidates, it is deemed appropriate to permit the respondents to declare the merit list with a rider that it should be stated in clear terms that the appointments made shall be subject to the outcome of the present petitions. The letters of appointments to be issued to the successful candidates shall also specifically state that their appointments will be subject to the outcome of the present petitions.”