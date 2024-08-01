HC directs preservation of docs, CCTV footage in Rekha Patra poll petition

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed preservation of all documents and CCTV footage in connection with the election petition of BJP’s Basirhat Lok Sabha seat candidate Rekha Patra who alleged corrupt electoral practices, including suppression of material facts by the elected TMC candidate.



The Bench of Justice Krishna Rao was hearing the petition wherein Patra’s counsel told the court that there are multiple grounds apart from corrupt practices. “Also, a very pertinent ground of suppression of material facts by the return candidate in so far as usage of public premises is concerned,” said the counsel.

The counsel said that an interim prayer was made in the petition of preserving CCTV footage for a forensic audit and that documents and DVR

be preserved.

Justice Rao directed: “Pending the decision of this court all documents, election papers, devices, video recordings, CCTV footage and DVR etc. connected with the election which is under challenge before this court shall be preserved by the concerned authority who is the custodian of the papers and documents mentioned.”

The court also directed that the copy of the order be served upon the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal and notices be issued to all respondents concerned. Rekha Patra was fielded in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by the BJP but lost to Trinamool Congress’ Haji Nurul Islam who won with more than three lakh votes. Patra had alleged corrupt practices in the election. About four other BJP candidates who lost the polls too have filed election petitions challenging

the results. The High Court Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam is learnt to have sent the cases to separate benches of five different judges.