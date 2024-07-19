HC directs police to submit case diaries against Suvendu

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday is learnt to have asked the police to submit about 26 case diaries against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari by August 8.



It was learnt that there are about 26 case diaries with the police against Adhikari who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly.

It reportedly came to light that the bench of Justice Jay Sengupta has directed the police to submit all 26 case diaries in court. Further, the interim order that had granted Adhikari protection from coercive action will remain in effect.

Sources said that the interim order against coercive action by the high court had become an obstacle for the state in lodging FIR against Adhikari for his alleged ‘Khalistani’ slur against a police officer which had led to the community staging protests on the street.

There were several cases lodged against Adhikari in 2022 but he had approached the court claiming that these were false cases lodged against hm after he switched to BJP from Trinamool Congress.

He had appealed that either these FIRs be rejected or a Central probe agency be allowed to probe these.

It was reportedly then that the court had observed that Adhikari was an elected MLA and thus the police, by filing one after another case, either by itself or at the direction of others, is obstructing the responsibilities of the Leader of the Opposition towards the people.

On December 8, 2022, the court reportedly put an interim stay on the 26 FIRs against Adhikari. It was also directed then that without the permission of the court no new FIRs can be lodged against him.

Last year, TMC national general Abhishek Adhikari had alleged that the court is protecting BJP leaders. He had urged the high court to review its decisions, emphasising the expectation of an

impartial judiciary.