HC directs NIA to take over Moyna murder case within 15 days

Kolkata: Expressing dissatisfaction over delayed permission to hand over the Moyna murder case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Calcutta High Court on Friday directed NIA to take over the case within 15 days.



Justice Jay Sengupta on Friday questioned why the order of Calcutta High Court for NIA probe in the alleged murder of BJP booth president Bijay Krishna Bhuniya was not implemented. On February 1, the court had roped in NIA in the case but it was submitted that the Union Home minister is required to give permission for the investigation to be handed over.

During the hearing of the case, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) reportedly submitted that the Ministry has been informed about the court’s order through a letter and a reply is awaited. After reprimanding the Ministry, NIA was directed to take over the investigation and submit a report by April 24 informing the Court on implementation of the order.

In May last year, BJP booth presidents were allegedly abducted and murdered. It was alleged that he was kidnapped and beaten by a group of people. Later his body was recovered from a pond near his residence. In connection with the case, three

people were arrested.