HC directs Nadia DM to probe fund ‘siphoning’ by Panchayat

Kolkata: Hearing a petition alleging misappropriation of funds by a Panchayat in Nadia, the Calcutta High Court has directed the district magistrate (DM), Nadia to constitute a team and examine the same and take appropriate action in accordance with law.



The Bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya was hearing a PIL that alleged funds allotted under 15th Finance Commission were siphoned by the Mahatpur Gram Panchayat. Further, the Panchayat allegedly disbursed money to a contractor for development works that were never carried out. An amount of Rs 5,85,122 and Rs 67,650 were disbursed in June 2024 by the Panchayat. The villagers had given mass representations to the authorities but no action was allegedly taken. The court observed that from the action taken by the joint Block Development Officer (BDO), Chapra Development block, Nadia, it was seen that a part of the allegations by the petitioner turned out to be true. “Authority has found out that excess payment was made to the contractor to the tune of Rs.2,04,441. Report by BDO was submitted to district panchayat and rural development officer, Nadia, on 4/9/2024, forwarding the enquiry and action taken report. Therefore, there appears to be some substance in the representation by petition,” court observed.

It was observed that since part of the allegations turned out to be true, an inquiry needs to be conducted as to how the funds of the concerned panchayat were administered.

The court directed the DM, Nadia to constitute a team of officers to examine as to whether the funds allocated under 15th Finance Commission have been appropriately expended and whether there was any irregularity. “Upon such inspections, the team shall submit a report to the district magistrate who shall consider the report and after notice to all concerned, take appropriate action in accordance with law.

Above directions to be compiled within four months of the receipt of the server copy of the order”.