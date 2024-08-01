HC directs KMC to place report on decrepit building demolition at Burrabazar

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to place a further report in court relating to the demolition of an insecure portion of a dilapidated building in Burrabazar which allegedly poses the risk of collapse.



On Wednesday, the bench of Justice Amrita Sinha was hearing a case wherein the petitioner’s counsel told the court that a previous order had directed the KMC to ensure no untoward incident takes place. The counsel informed that two incidents have already taken place and the building continues to stand in a precarious condition posing a risk of collapse. It was further submitted that even debris lying at the spot have not been removed.

The counsel for the respondent who functions out of that building submitted that the petition is a malafide application since the petitioner resides at 4 BK Pal Avenue within the limits of Shyampukur Police Station while the said building concerned stands at Burrabazar. It was alleged that the petitioner wants to do real estate promoting work at the place where the building stands and that the petitioner intends to evict his client.

The KMC counsel submitted an upgraded report in court. Perusing the report forwarded by three engineers of KMC, Justice Sinha observed: “It mentions that on July 24 2024 a demolition program was fixed and a sizeable portion of the insecure/dangerous part of the building was demolished. Demolition process and debris removal process will continue parallelly until the end of the demolition of the dangerous portion.” Justice Sinha directed: “The engineer of KMC is directed to continue with the process till the entire insecure/dangerous portion of the premises is demolished and debris is removed. Let a further report be placed before the court on September 17.”