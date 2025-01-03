HC directs KMC, police to demolish illegal constructions at Keshab Chandra Sen Street

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to coordinate with Kolkata Police Special Task Force (STF) for demolition of a number of unauthorised constructions at Keshab Chandra Sen Street while asking the civic body and CESC to disconnect water and power lines.

The division bench of Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya also directed that the illegal occupants of such structures be evicted before the demolition. It was learnt that several unauthorised constructions, around eight, came up at the said location.

The court had earlier directed the Kolkata Police to form a special task force. The state’s counsel submitted that it has been constituted and that the KMC Act contains the provisions which says that police help will be

taken for demolition of unauthorised buildings.

Most of these properties where the illegal constructions came up are Enemy Properties. Such properties were owned by people who later moved to Pakistan and became citizens there. These properties have now been encroached upon by developers.

The court directed the KMC to ensure that water connection to such illegal constructions be disconnected while directing CESC to disconnect power supply. There are about eight such properties in question.

The court observed that in such properties multi-storeyed buildings have come up without any sanction while the developers have either sold or let out these illegally constructed flats.

Earlier the court had given the demolition order but certain occupants of such illegal constructions had moved the Supreme Court. The High Court said one of the obstacles in carrying out the demolition so far was non-existence of a Municipal Building Tribunal. Now that such a tribunal was formed, the demolition work can go ahead.

The High Court said that its previous order and direction now has to be complied with. An action taken report is to be filed by KMC, Kolkata Police and CESC. The matter will be next heard in February.