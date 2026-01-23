HC directs JU to ensure law & order during Saraswati Puja

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the authorities of Jadavpur University to take all necessary steps to maintain law and order and ensure adequate security on the campus during Saraswati Puja celebrations.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen said the university administration must put in place appropriate arrangements to prevent any untoward incident.

The bench also observed that the local police station should extend assistance to the university authorities whenever required to maintain peace on campus.

The directions were passed while hearing a public interest litigation concerning security and safety issues at Jadavpur University. During the proceedings, it was pointed out that the state Higher Education Department had earlier sanctioned funds for strengthening campus security, including the installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

The university informed the court that the process of installing CCTV cameras is already underway and is expected to be completed shortly. It was further submitted that security personnel have been appointed as part of efforts to enhance safety across the campus.

Appearing for the state, senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee drew the court’s attention to the possibility of disturbances during Saraswati Puja celebrations scheduled for Friday, noting that similar occasions in the past had witnessed unpleasant incidents. He sought specific directions to ensure police deployment during the festivities.

The university authorities, however, assured the bench that a state agency would complete the CCTV installation within four weeks. Taking note of the submissions, the court reiterated its earlier directions to bolster security measures at the university and emphasised the need for coordinated action to ensure a peaceful celebration.