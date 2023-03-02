HC directs joint investigation of ED & CBI into school jobs scam

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered the two Central investigating agencies — Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) — to conduct a joint probe in the



primary recruitment corruption case.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay has directed the two Central investigation agencies to probe and submit a report by April 20 on whether the appointment letters were given to eligible job seekers as per the rules in connection with the 2014 Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

The high court on Thursday directed that the investigators can interrogate the then members of the ad hoc committee of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education.

However, there’s an

80-year-old woman in the committee and the investigating agency cannot take her in custody.

The court also directed the ED and the CBI to investigate why the board allegedly entrusted S Basu Roy & Company with several important tasks.

In 2014, this organisation was allegedly given the task of evaluating TET answer sheets. However, ED’s interrogation will not be under the court’s supervision.