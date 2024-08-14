HC directs ex-RG Kar principal to go on ‘extraordinary leave’

Kolkata: Raising several questions on his actions following the incident, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the former principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital and incumbent principal of Calcutta National Medical College (CNMC), Sandip Ghosh to go on “extraordinary leave”, else the court will be compelled to pass necessary orders if he continues in his incumbent post.



The bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya was hearing several petitions in connection with the alleged rape and murder case of a post graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar. It was submitted that Ghosh, who had resigned from his post following the incident citing “moral responsibility” was appointed as the principal of another government medical college and hospital within a few hours.

The court questioned the state counsel how could the state have appointed him in another government hospital when he had tendered his resignation. The state had to either accept it or reject it but instead chose to reward him with a transfer. This is disturbing to note. “How powerful is this man?” the court questioned.

Further, on questions as to why a case of unnatural death was allegedly registered at Tala Police Station, the state counsel informed that in the absence of any complaints, in such circumstances, “unnatural death” case is registered. The court questioned as to why the principal did not lodge any complaint since he is virtually the guardian of the medical students working there. Further, it was noted that the statement of Ghosh was not recorded after the incident.

“It is not clear as to why there was a tiring urgency to appoint him to another government medical college,” the court observed. The court directed that Ghosh’s leave application must be accepted and he shall be granted extraordinary leave and not permitted to hold the post of principal of CNMC until further directions.