HC directs Edu board to submit district-wise cut-off marks of 2016

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) to submit the district-wise cut-off marks and the details of the candidates enlisted in the panel of 2016.

The panel for the primary teacher recruitment of 2016 was formed based on the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2014. Justice Gangopadhyay has directed the Board to submit the report within two weeks.

According to a senior official, currently, state panels are declared based on TET but at the time specified by the court, the panel was declared district-wise.

Hence, the court has sought the district-wise cut-off details from the Board.

The interviews for the recruitment of primary teachers were held in 2016 and 2021. Allegations of corruption in the appointment of primary teachers through interviews had arisen for the year 2016