HC directs demolition of four party offices belonging to CPI(M) & BJP

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed for the demolition of four party offices — 3 belonging to CPI (M) and 1 of BJP — which are allegedly unauthorised construction on lands owned by HIDCO, PWD and Irrigation department.



The petitioner, who is a resident of New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA), submitted that unauthorised party offices were constructed on lands owned by the mentioned departments.

Prayer was made to demolish the unauthorised construction and reference was made to an earlier order passed by Justice Amrita Sinha who had directed for removal of three unauthorised political party offices which were built on the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) property. According to a news agency, the three party offices were constructed by members of Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Out of the four unauthorised constructions, two fall within HIDCO area, one is on PWD land and one on Irrigation department land. Hence, Justice Sinha directed the three departments to take steps to identify the structures and take steps for demolition of the same. “The unauthorised constructions shall not be used for any purpose whatsoever and the same should be kept under lock and key,” Justice Sinha directed, while ordering the police to keep a strict vigil to ensure that the constructions are not used by any party.

In the earlier case, the advocate for the petitioner submitted that there were other similar constructions in the area as well. It was submitted that 35 such constructions, all party offices, were made within the HIDCO area.