HC directs closure of party offices within 200 m of polling booths

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court directed for the closure of party offices set up within 200 metres of polling booths in Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency 48 hours prior to the time of polling in the next phase, which is going to take place on June 1. The writ petitioners had filed a case stating that despite their representation to Chief Election Commissioner, South 24-Parganas District Magistrate, Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police South Suburban division, relating to setting up of temporary party office within 200

metre of the polling booth, no action was taken.

It was stated that within 200 metres of the polling booth, no party office can be set up. However, it was alleged that temporary party offices of two political parties were set up ignoring the same. The counsel representing the Election Commissioner however submitted on oral instruction that two party offices of two different political parties are situated within 200 metres of the polling booth but according to his instruction those shall be shut down before 48 hours of the polling. Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency will go for polls on June 1. It was submitted that those are functioning since long and shall be shut down before 48 hours from the time of polling starts. Somnath Ganguly appearing for the state indicated that there would not be any violation of any rule, in case the party offices, within 200 metres of the polling booth, be closed before 48 hours of polling.