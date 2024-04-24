HC directs CID probe in paper leak

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to probe into the alleged leak of state public service commission exam question papers.



Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed ADG CID to investigate the various FIRs filed in the state regarding the alleged leak of questions. The CID has been directed to submit a report on May 22. According to a news agency, Justice Mantha has ordered a stay in the publication of results of this examination.

The WBPSC Food Sub-Inspector recruitment examination was conducted across the state on March 16 and 17.

A case was filed alleging leak of exam questions through Telegram and WhatsApp groups.