HC directs Centre to resume MGNREGA in Bengal from Aug 1

Kolkata: After a nearly three-year halt, the Calcutta High Court has directed the Centre to prospectively implement the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme in West Bengal, starting from August 1, 2025.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Chaitali Chatterjee (Das) issued the directive while hearing an ongoing matter regarding the non-payment of wages to daily wage labourers.

The Central government had earlier alleged misappropriation of MGNREGA funds by the state administration, which led to a suspension of disbursements.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Sivagnanam observed orally: “All these allegations are from before 2022, you do whatever you want but implement the scheme.”

The Bench emphasised the importance of separating past irregularities from the urgent need for future implementation, especially in the public interest.

The court acknowledged that the Centre had already taken action in response to the alleged financial irregularities, and noted that funds recovered had been placed in the state’s nodal MGNREGA account.

It further held that the recovered sum must now be remitted to the Consolidated Fund of India.

Importantly, the court underscored that the MGNREGA Act does not contemplate indefinite suspension of the scheme.

“The Central government has sufficient means to enquire into the irregularity in the disbursement of wages,” the court said.

It added: “However, there can be a line drawn between past actions and future steps...”

While granting the Centre liberty to continue its investigation, the court stressed that the scheme’s resumption would be in alignment with the welfare objectives of the Act. It also allowed both the state and Central governments to impose safeguards to ensure transparency and prevent misuse going forward.

The directive marks a crucial step towards restoring a vital employment lifeline for rural workers across Bengal.