HC directs CBI to produce OMR sheets recovered from Ghaziabad

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to produce all documents, including OMR sheets recovered from Ghaziabad in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment case.



The Division Bench of Debangsu Basak and Justice Shabbar Rashidi, which was constituted to specially hear the matter related to the alleged recruitment scam following the instruction of Supreme Court, directed the Central agency to submit the hard disc seized from the Ghaziabad office of NYSA, which is an outsourced corporate entity that supplied OMR sheets to SSC, within the next five days.

The agency has also been asked to submit other documents seized from the NYSA office to the court. The special bench has also sought related details recovered from the SSC server by the agency. The matter will be next heard on January 24.

The CBI counsel submitted in court that the documents seized from the SSC office had been submitted. However, the Bench observed that the court cannot rely on SSC because of the frequent change in stand, hinting on the dual stand taken by the Commission in High Court and Supreme Court.

According to a news agency, the Court further clarified that if a job seeker involved in the case wishes to see their OMR, then they have to do it under the court supervision, after the lawyers representing the job seekers disagreed on the OMR submission made before the court. Two candidates of class XI-XII wanted their OMR to be produced before the court, however, others reportedly have raised doubts over the authenticity of the digital document.

Last year, Justice Abhijit Gangopdhyay had ordered the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) to publish 3,478 allegedly tampered OMR sheets of Group-C staff in school. There were allegations that the marks of these OMR sheets were tampered with. The CBI had recovered OMR sheets from Ghaziabad

in Uttar Pradesh.