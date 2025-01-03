HC directs action against illegal constructions in East Kolkata Wetland

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has directed the East Kolkata Wetlands Authority (EKWA) to take action for demolishing unauthorised construction on the ecologically fragile wetlands.

The bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya was moved by the writ petitioner alleging that the chief technical officer of EKWA has not taken any action against certain illegal constructions made on the wetlands by filling up the waterbody.

According to the petitioner, private respondents and their associates forcibly occupied the government’s vested lands, which is the wetland. It was alleged that without any permission from competent authorities they have filled up the wetland and erected multistoried buildings without any sanction. Further, they are bent upon filling up the remaining portions of the wetlands.

The court observed that the chief technical officer, EKWMA, had lodged an FIR. on June 17, 2019, stating that the private respondents have committed illegal activities. Thereafter the case was investigated and a charge-sheet was filed as on September 2, 2019. However, according to the petitioner, despite the chargesheet being filed no action was taken for removal of the encroachment in the vested land.

The court directed the chief technical officer, EKWMA to consider the representation by the writ petitioner within 12 weeks and serve notice to the

private respondents and

proceed to take action in accordance with law. The court said its directions are issued bearing in mind that in terms of Sections of the East Kolkata Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Act, 2006, the authority has power to measure or make an order to stop, undo and prevent any unauthorised development project in East Kolkata Wetlands.