HC designates 81 lawyers as senior advocates

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has designated 81 lawyers as senior advocates after eight years.

The court issued a notification on November 26 in this regard. The Registrar General notified that the remaining 48 candidates would be considered at the full court meeting in April 2025.

The notification stated: “In exercise of the powers conferred by section 16(2) of the Advocates Act, 1961 read with High Court at Calcutta, Designation of Senior Advocate Rules, 2023, The Hon’ble the Chief Justice and the Hon’ble Judges of the High Court at Calcutta, have resolved in the Full Court Meeting held on 21.11.2024 to designate the following 81 Advocates as Senior Advocates with effect from the date of this Notification....While selecting candidates the Hon’ble Full Court considered the caliber, merit, ability and academic distinction of the Applicant Advocates, including his/her character, conduct and behaviour towards the Court and other members of the Bar.”