HC defers hearing on SLST marks issue, awaits SC view

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday decided to await the Supreme Court’s interpretation on the award of 10 marks for prior teaching experience to candidates appearing in the 2nd State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2025 before proceeding with the matter.

The case has been listed for further hearing on November 28. Justice Amrita Sinha was hearing a batch of petitions questioning at what stage the 10 marks for prior teaching experience—granted at the rate of two marks per year up to a maximum of five years—should be applied. The core issue was whether these marks are to be added before candidates are called for interviews or only during the preparation of the final merit list.

“Suppose the Supreme Court makes any interpretation of the matter, or says that there is no need for the 10 marks at all, as senior counsel Anindya Mitra had referred to the other day, then the situation would be different,” Justice Sinha observed, preferring to wait for the apex court’s decision. mpost