HC declines probe transfer plea, says ‘CBI is a gallery show’

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Monday declined a plea for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of one Sujit Das, 22, in Khejuri, with the bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh remarking, “CBI is a gallery show right now. If I give it to the CBI, it will just be a

gallery show.”

The petition, filed by Das’s father, initially sought a second autopsy after his son’s body was recovered on July 12. While the first autopsy conducted at Tamluk District Hospital cited electrocution as the cause of death, a second examination at SSKM Hospital found injuries consistent with assault. The discrepancy led to a demand for the transfer of the investigation. Alleging that the local police were protecting the accused, said to be linked to the ruling Trinamool Congress, the petitioner’s counsel argued for a CBI inquiry. Justice Ghosh, however, said the matter would be taken out of the hands of the local police and entrusted to the state CID.

The judge directed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by the DIG, CID, and including homicide

officers, would conduct the probe. The court will pass its order on Tuesday.