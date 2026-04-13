HC declares poll-day holidays for Assembly elections

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has declared holidays for its principal seat and institutions under its administrative control on polling days for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, as per an official notice.

The notice states that the High Court at Calcutta and its offices will remain closed on April 29, 2026, when polling will be held in the Chowrangee Assembly Constituency (No. 162), where the court is situated.

It further notifies that holidays will be observed on April 23 and April 29 in the Circuit Bench at Jalpaiguri, the West Bengal Judicial Academy, the High Court Guest House at Bijan Bhawan, and the Central Record Room at the Dock Labour Board in Khidderpore. District courts and offices located in Assembly constituencies where polling is scheduled on these dates will also remain closed.

According to the schedule, polling will be conducted in two phases — April 23 covering Assembly constituencies numbered 1–76, 203–258 and 275–294 (152 constituencies), and April 29 covering constituencies numbered 77–202 and 259–274 (142 constituencies).

The notice also provides that officers and staff of the High Court and district courts who are registered voters in constituencies going to polls on a different day from their place of posting may avail special leave to cast their votes, upon submitting a written application with supporting documents. The same provision will apply in the event of a re-poll. The order was issued by the High Court administration.