Bengal

HC declares holiday for Rath Yatra

BY Team MP26 Jun 2025 12:14 AM IST
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has officially declared Friday, June 27, as a holiday on account of Rath Yatra. An issued notification released by the office of the Registrar General of the High Court made the announcement.

According to the notice, the declaration was made with the approval of the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. In addition, the notice informs that Saturday, August 2, 2025, will be observed as a working day to compensate for the Ratha Yatra holiday.

