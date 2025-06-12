HC commutes death sentence in 2022 Berhampore murder

Kolkata: Observing that the nature of the crime cannot be classified as the ‘rarest of rare cases’, the Calcutta High Court has commuted the death sentence of Susanta Chowdhury to life imprisonment without remission for 40 years in connection with the 2022 murder of a college student in Berhampore.

The verdict was delivered by a Division Bench comprising Justice Debangsu Basak and Justice Md. Shabbar Rashidi. Chowdhury had earlier been sentenced to death by the Fast Track, Third Court, Berhampore, following his conviction under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 28 of the Arms Act.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on May 2, 2022, at approximately 6:30 pm, outside the residence of a local resident. The woman victim, a 20-year-old student residing in a nearby mess, was attacked and stabbed 45 times. Eyewitnesses stated that the accused brandished a toy gun to prevent intervention. One of the witnesses, a journalist, recorded the incident on his mobile phone and CCTV footage from a local Puja committee captured the accused fleeing the scene.

Chowdhury was arrested later that evening at a highway checkpoint. A knife, toy gun and bloodstained clothing were recovered from his possession. Forensic examination confirmed that the blood matched that of the victim. Police seized digital and physical evidence, including mobile phones, clothing and a flash drive containing video footage.

At trial, 34 witnesses were examined, including police officers, forensic experts, the victim’s family members and local residents. The autopsy report noted 45 injuries on the body, including defensive wounds.

During the appeal, the defence argued that the act was not premeditated and cited Chowdhury’s age (21 at the time), his educational background, mental health issues including depression and absence of prior convictions as mitigating factors. A report on his mental health was submitted to the court by the State Legal Services Authority.

The High Court upheld the conviction but modified the sentence. In addition to life imprisonment without remission for 40 years, Chowdhury was fined Rs 50,000, with a default sentence of five years’ rigorous imprisonment. The sentences will run concurrently.