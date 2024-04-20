HC Chief Justice exempts wearing of advocates’ gown

Kolkata: With mercury touching close to 40 degree Celsius and the heatwave condition prevailing, wearing of advocates’ gown was exempted by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court T S Sivagnanam on Friday.

Through a notification, it was informed: “Taking note of the weather, wearing of Advocates’ gown is exempted till the Court reopens after Summer Vacation on June 10, 2024.” Summer vacation at Calcutta High Court will commence from May 19.

According to an advocate, a similar exemption was allowed by Chief Justice during the peak summer weeks last year as well.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore had earlier issued a warning of heatwave conditions prevailing in the districts of South Bengal till April 21.

On Friday, the maximum temperature recorded in Kolkata was 39.4 degree Celsius and minimum was 28.3 degree Celsius. Considering the prevailing heatwave conditions, the Education department had also announced preponement of the summer vacation in government and government-aided schools with effect from April 22. The decision was taken after consultation with Chief Minister

Mamata Banerjee.

The department has also urged the private schools affiliated to CBSE and ICSE to do the needful considering the extreme heat and uncomfortable weather. Similarly, the Railways has taken up initiatives in different stations to provide passengers with cold drinking water amid the sweltering heat.

Keeping oneself hydrated has been constantly advised by the Weather department. Based on which, President of the Eastern Railway Women’s Welfare Organization (ERRWO) of Sealdah Division, Gunjan Nigam, spearheaded a water distribution drive at

Dum Dum Station.