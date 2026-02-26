HC cancels leave of civil judges, judicial magistrates for SIR work

Kolkata: Following the apex court’s order allowing the deputation of civil judges for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) work, the Calcutta High Court has cancelled the leaves of civil judges and judicial magistrates and have directed them to join their new postings immediately.



A notice, issued in this regard, read that all officers posted as Civil Judge (Senior Division), Civil Judge (Junior Division), Chief Judicial Magistrate, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate and Judicial Magistrate — including those on deputation — have been barred from availing any leave, including station leave, until further orders, except in cases of medical emergency.

Officers currently on leave, whether pre-approved or otherwise, have been directed to rejoin their respective courts and offices by the forenoon of February 25.

The High Court further ordered that judicial officers under transfer who have not yet handed over charge shall be deemed released from their present postings with

effect from the afternoon of February 25 and must join their new assignments the same day without availing transit leave.

Those who have already delivered charge have also been directed to assume their new posts within the stipulated timeline. Additionally, all ongoing and scheduled training programmes for officers of the said ranks — except those meant for probationers — at the West Bengal Judicial Academy have been deferred.

Permissions granted to attend seminars or training programmes outside the State have also been cancelled.