HC calls for probe status report from CBI

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the CBI to submit a probe status report but refused to stall the ongoing trial in the RG Kar rape and murder case after parents of the victim, being dissatisfied with the ongoing investigation and trial, moved court praying for further investigation under the court’s supervision.

The bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh was moved by the parents where their counsel submitted that they are aggrieved by and dissatisfied with the ongoing investigation and the manner in which the trial is being conducted based upon “farce investigation”.

The petitioners prayed for a further investigation on the basis of the available records and documents so as to include the other suspects into the list of the accused and also make a transparent and unbiased investigation under the supervision of the High Court.

The counsel submitted that the CBI did not cite several vital witnesses who should have been included in the list.

The High Court is learnt to have called for a probe status report from the CBI. But refused to interfere with the ongoing trial. The Sealdah district court on Wednesday completed the hearing of deposition of 50 witnesses in connection with the case while the prime accused in the rape and murder, Sanjoy Roy will be questioned by the court on Friday. The CBI chargesheet had named Roy as the prime suspect who committed the crime on the intervening night of August 8-9. The then principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital Sandip Ghosh and Tala police station OC Abhijit Mondal were also named. They were accused of aiding Roy.