HC calls for further report from CBI on RG Kar ‘corruption’ case

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit another progress report on its investigation into financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital by November 25.



Complying with the earlier order by Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj on August 23, the CBI submitted a progress report before the single bench on Tuesday. “Let the report dated August 25, 2024, and September 13, 2024, be kept with the record under sealed cover. Let a further report be filed and placed before this Court on November 25, 2024,” the bench directed on Tuesday. The petition on which the CBI probe was ordered by HC was filed by Akhtar Ali, former deputy superintendent (non-medical) at RG Kar, who alleged that Sandip Ghosh, RG Kar Medical College’s former principal, during his tenure as the principal, committed serious illegalities such as mismanagement of dead bodies, reselling bio waste in open market, mis-utilisation of public funds etc.

The petitioner claimed that a complaint was made regarding all these with the Anti-Corruption Branch, West Bengal but no action was taken. Complaint was also lodged at the Tala Police Station which allegedly refused to start any case.

On August 23, after hearing Akhtar’s petition, Justice

Bharadwaj transferred the probe into alleged illegalities, including financial irregularities by Ghosh, from the hands of the state government-formed Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Subsequently, Ghosh was arrested on September 2 in connection with the alleged corruption case.