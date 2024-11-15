HC calls for action-taken report against IC New Town PS

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has asked the Deputy Commissioner (DC)-in-charge of New Town Police Station to submit a report on what action was taken against the Inspector-in-Charge (IC) of the station for allegedly trying to shield a promoter who is threatening the petitioner for lodging a complaint

against him. The bench also asked the DC to ensure that strict vigil is kept so that there is no anxiety of the defacto complainant in respect of threat being given to him by the accused/respondents.

It was observed that there is “intentional inertness” by the IC despite the petitioner suffering injuries caused by the accused. In a report submitted by the state it was seen that the IC did not intend to deal with the accusation concerned, thereby defying the state advocate’s instructions. The court observed: “So far as the case is concerned, there are accusations of threat. The police authorities are bound to deal with the issues in a pending criminal case…” According to the petition, the petitioner alleged brutal attack by the private respondents without provocation, resulting in injuries and bleeding. The case concerned a plot of land owned by petitioner’s family which the promoter wanted to develop but the family refused.