HC: Bring promoter responsible for illegal construction to court

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court recently directed the police to bring a Howrah-based promoter who is responsible for construction of an unauthorised building to court on April 18.



Justice Amrita Sinha had imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore against the promoter and it was claimed that the fine was not deposited. The promoter had informed the court, in an earlier hearing, of his inability to pay the fine amount and the judge had ordered that the original title deed of the disputed land will be deposited before the Registrar General prior to the next date

of hearing. The promoter was also directed to disclose his list of assets, mentioning his bank account and income tax details. The affidavit was not filed. On Monday, Justice Sinha had directed the Beliaghata Police Station to vacate an illegal construction there. It was alleged that the flats were constructed and sold without any approval.