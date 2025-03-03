HC benches moved, matter to be heard today

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court was moved on Monday relating to the incident of violence that occurred at Jadavpur University (JU) alleging police excess.

The bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh admitted the petition which flagged serious concerns regarding the alleged impartiality of the police probe, claiming that all seven FIRs filed in connection with the incident were lodged against protesting JU students.

It was learnt that two of the FIRs were registered suo motu by the police, while the remaining five were based on complaints filed by the Trinamool Congress-affiliated West Bengal College and University Professors Association (WBCUPA).

The petition points out that not a single complaint from the affected students was entertained by the authorities, despite two students suffering injuries severe enough to warrant hospitalisation. The legal challenge seeks judicial intervention to ensure a fair and balanced investigation into the matter. The matter is scheduled for hearing on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a PIL is learnt to have been admitted by the division bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam calling for protection of students at Jadavpur University. It alleged that the incumbent vice-chancellor has failed to ensure security for the students. Thus, there needs to be police outpost at the university. It was also raised that the matter relating to students’ election is also pending and this matter be tagged with that one. The matter is likely to come up for hearing on Thursday. Violence rocked Jadavpur University on Saturday when education minister Bratya Basu’s car was allegedly stopped after it entered the campus, and a scuffle followed. The students were demanding immediate elections for the university’s students’ council.

The agitating students alleged that while Basu decided to leave the campus, his vehicle deliberately hit the two agitating students, following which they were severely injured and had to be hospitalised.