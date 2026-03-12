HC bench recuses from hearing RG Kar case

Kolkata: A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday recused itself from hearing a matter related to the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case.



The bench of Justice Debangshu Basak and Justice Md Shabbar Rashidi said the matter had earlier been assigned to it by then Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam when the bench was dealing with criminal matters. However, since the bench no longer hears criminal cases, the judges decided to step aside from hearing

the case. The bench directed that the matter be placed before the current Chief Justice, Sujoy Paul, who will determine which bench will hear it. The judges also observed that it would not be possible for them to take up the matter on a fast-track basis, as requested by the victim’s parents.

The case relates to the rape and murder of a junior doctor whose body was found inside the hospital premises on August 9, 2024.