HC bench hears cases in Bengali

Kolkata: To observe International Mother Language Day, a single bench of Calcutta High Court on Friday heard some cases in Bengali language.

The bench of Justice Biswajit Basu had taken the decision on Thursday during the hearing of a case. He had said he would hear cases in Bengali on Friday. Likewise, some of the cases were heard in Bengali. In cases where the parties had no knowledge of Bengali, the usual English was the medium for the proceedings.

Generally, the hearings at the Calcutta High Court are conducted in English but in several High Courts of the country, lawyers are now seen pleading in Hindi along with English. However, although the arguments are in English, several directions of the Calcutta High Court are learnt to have been translated into Bengali for the convenience of the general public.

Even the directions of some important cases of the Supreme Court were reportedly published in Bengali and other regional languages.