HC bars state from allowing constructions on EKW

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the state not to grant any permission for any constructions on the East Kolkata Wetland (EKW) while also barred the Registrar of Assurance against registering any structures in the wetland area.

A report was submitted at the bench of Justice Amrita Sinha on Monday filed by the chief technical officer of the East Kolkata Wetland Authority (EKMA) which disclosed that steps are being taken to restore the encroached areas of the wetland to its original position. The court directed the state to extend all cooperation to EKMA in their efforts to implement the provisions of the East Kolkata Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Act. The court also noted that an application was filed alleging that state authorities are adopting a “pick and choose” method to identify violators. The court permitted one of the applicants to file a report disclosing other structures constructed illegally over wetland. A report is to be filed in four-weeks.

The applicants were also asked to file an affidavit regarding the same. The court directed the state to take note of the details disclosed by the applicants and verify the statements made. Action be taken if it is seen that such is required.

State was directed against granting permission for any kind of constructions on the wetland while also clarifying that no power connection be provided to any such structures. Registrations of such structures should also not be permitted. In the petition that was before the bench, it was alleged that the petitioner’s wife purchased a parcel of land by virtue of a registered deed of conveyance. She entrusted it with one construction company which allegedly did not acquire necessary permissions from authorities and tried to impose liability on her. Despite complaints from the petitioner, followed by orders from state authorities, the illegal construction there is afoot. The matter is adjourned till March 5.