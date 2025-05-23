HC bars La Martiniere repair work without heritage commission nod

Kolkata: Directing the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to file a report, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday refused to allow overhaul work of the Grade-I heritage buildings of both La Martiniere for Boys and Girls school without the permission from West Bengal Heritage Commission (WBHC).

The bench of Justice Gaurang Kanth was moved by the counsel for La Martiniere, submitting that the schools came up in 1836 and are listed as Grade-I heritage buildings. The counsel stated that the repair overhaul work is necessary since the ceiling and staircases have developed cracks which poses safety concerns for the students. Since the vacation is on, this is the best time to complete the repair works.

The counsel further submitted that the school wrote to the KMC several times requesting that the buildings be delisted from the heritage list. The civic body had issued a notice to the local police station alleging that the school authorities have defaced the heritage building and a criminal proceeding be initiated.

She argued that the schools had stopped repair work pursuant to a notice by KMC under Section 401 of KMC Act. A writ petition was filed where the court earlier gave two injunction orders; one had injuncted the KMC from taking any coercive step while the other barred the school from proceeding with the repair work.

It was also submitted that an architect was consulted by the school and it was advised that such repair works can be carried out. KMC constructed several inspections, last on May 16 but not permitting repair works.

The KMC counsel said that the school authorities have already completed the construction works despite the court’s injunction order.

The court directed that repair work cannot be carried out without WBHC’s permission since it’s a Grade-I heritage building. Both KMC and the WBHC were directed to file a report within two weeks.