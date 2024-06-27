HC bars immediate coercive action against BJP workers

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday is learnt to have directed that no coercive action can be taken by the police in some 47-odd cases lodged at Nandigram Police Station against BJP workers.

The case was heard in the court on Wednesday where Justice Amrita Sinha is learnt to have verbally directed that no immediate coercive action can be taken by the police against these workers on the basis of the FIRs lodged against them.

Meanwhile, the court is also learnt to have sought a report from the state on the status of investigation conducted against these FIRs. The next hearing of the case is scheduled on Tuesday. It was learnt that around the time and during the Lok Sabha elections, about 47 complaints were lodged at the Nandigram Police Station against BJP workers. Based on these complaints, the police are learnt to have lodged FIRs.

However, BJP has alleged that these are false cases slapped against their workers. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had approached the High Court in this matter. His counsel is learnt to have told the court that these are all false cases and that a single person had lodged about 34 complaints based on which the police registered FIRs. Most of these complaints were lodged between May 4 to June 12.