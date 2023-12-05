HC assures to look into cases related to state school job scam

KOLKATA: The lawyers representing the job seekers approached the Calcutta High Court on Monday drawing the Division Bench’s attention to the cases related to the state school recruitment scam.

According to a news agency, the Division Bench assured that the cases will be looked into and the Bench will decide on when the hearing will take place. Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court T S Sivagnanam assigned the cases related to the state school recruitment scam to the Division Bench of Justice Debangsu Basak.

On November 9, the Supreme Court sent all 19 cases, related to the controversy in the selection of three categories of employees in different state-funded schools, back to the Calcutta High Court. They had asked the Chief Justice to set up a special division bench to hear the cases again.