HC assigns school recruitment cases to Div Bench

Kolkata: Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, T S Sivagnanam assigned the cases related to the state school recruitment scam to the Division Bench of Justice Debangsu Basak.



The order was assigned to Justice Basak on November 16. “Before the Hon’ble Division Bench presided over by Hon’ble Justice Debangsu Basak. The other matters which are said to be arising out of the same recruitment be mentioned before the Hon’ble Division Bench,” Chief Justice Sivagnanam ordered.

On November 9, the Supreme Court had sent all 19 cases related to the controversy in selection of three categories of employees in different state-funded schools, back to the Calcutta High Court. They had asked the Chief Justice to set up a special division bench to hear the cases again.

The bench of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Bela M Trivedi had stayed all terminations for six months till these cases were heard by the new Division Bench of High Court. According to a news report, the Division Bench of Justice Soumen Sen had asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conclude the probe by December 31.