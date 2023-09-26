HC: Assets of ‘Leaps and Bounds’ submitted to court grossly incomplete

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday said the list of assets of private firm



‘Leaps and Bounds’ submitted to it by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) appears to be grossly inadequate.

The Calcutta High Court on September 14 had directed the ED to produce the list of assets of the private firm whose CEO is MP and Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee and allegedly involved in the school teacher recruitment scam in Bengal. Observing that the ED list is grossly inadequate, Justice Amrita Sinha criticised the agency for the tardy progress of the investigation and asked it whether additional assistance was required for expediting the probe by other officers joining in the process. She said the ED list mentioned only three life insurance policies of Banerjee and that the description of assets of the company and its directors are also incomplete. Justice Sinha said valuation of the firm hasn’t been mentioned and there appears to be inconsistency in regards to the address of the company.

Justice Sinha also criticised the ED saying it is yet to inquire into the transactions of the directors of the firm.

The ED is the investigating agency and is required to provide details of the transactions, valuation and clients of the company, she said, adding that details of the employees, their bank accounts, valuations of the assets of the company should be inquired into and placed before the court.