HC asks WBBPE to consider offline transfer applications

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday is learnt to have asked the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) to consider the transfer applications of primary teachers offline.



It was reportedly learnt that a primary teacher Tamanna Begum had applied for a transfer to Birbhum where she resides. She is reportedly a thalassemia patient while her daughter was suffering from respiratory illness which compelled her to seek a transfer. However, her application was allegedly not considered by the Board. She then moved the high court.

The Bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha which was hearing the case, is learnt to have reportedly asked the Board to consider the offline transfer applications of primary teachers and that closure of the Utsashree portal for online application should not be an excuse for rejection. The state introduced the Utsashree portal in August 2021. It was started for the smooth transfer of teachers working in government-sponsored and aided primary, upper primary, secondary and higher secondary schools. It was launched to cater to the grievances of about 4.5 lakh teachers in Bengal. However, the portal was temporarily suspended till December 31, 2024, according to reports. This led to many transfer applications getting stuck as the Board allegedly was accepting offline applications.

The portal had remained closed before too in phases.

The education department is learnt to have earlier said that they decided to close it on the recommendations of the School Service Commission.